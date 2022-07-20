Hastings, Nebraska, resident Orva L. Hartford, 90, passed away on July 19, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Graveside Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Glenvil Legion Auxillary or Good Samaritan Village in Hastings.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Orva was born April 16, 1932, in Esbon, KS, to Anton and Bernice (Crosier) Lorence. She graduated from Esbon High School in 1950.
Orva married Glen E. Hartford on October 24, 1954, in Esbon, KS. Orva and Glen first lived in Hastings then moved to Glenvil in 1966, where she lived until Glen’s passing in 2006.
Orva lived in Hastings before she spent her final years at Good Samaritan Village.
Orva was a stay-at-home mom for many years and then worked for Good Samaritan where she retired after 15 years in 1993.
Orva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Hartford; grandson, Dusty Hartford; and siblings and spouses, Barbara Lorence, Robert Lorence, Gary and JaNeen Lorence, and Doyle and Wanda Lorence.
Survivors include her sons and spouses, Bruce and Michelle Hartford, Douglas and Beth Hartford, Bradley Hartford, Kevin Hartford; grandchildren and spouse, Shane Hartford, Christopher Hartford, Roxanne Lowery, Lexington and Gage Owens; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirley Lorence; brother-in-law Carl Hartford; nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.