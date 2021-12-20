Roseland, Nebraska resident Orville C. Johnson “OJ,” 84, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. The family requests masks to be worn by everyone attending the service. Burial will be at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Orville was born December 20, 1936, in Glenvil, NE to Carl and Carolina (Stromer) Johnson. He married Donna Ubben in 1959; they later divorced. To this union three children were born, Bauny, Brenda, and Tammy. Orville married Sharon Fisher in 1985; they later divorced. To this union three children were born, Ryan, Jayson, and Nathan.
Orville worked at Morrison-Quirk, Werner Construction, Carmichael Construction, raised livestock and salvaged metal. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Orville enjoyed spending his time attending auctions.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Bauny and Tammy; son, Ryan; and brother, Wendell Johnson.
Survivors include his children and spouse, Brenda Knapp of Hastings, Jayson and Kim Johnson of Oconto, Nathan Johnson of Hastings; grandchildren, Tyson Milam, Ricky Milam, Benjamin Knapp, Broderick Whitfield, Kaila Verbeck, Logan Verbeck, Kamron Johnson, Reagan Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers & spouses, Rich & Iris Johnson, Tom & Ruth Johnson, Jerry & Diana Johnson, Ernie & Karen Johnson; sister-in-law, Dian Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.