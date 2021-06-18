Orville Dean Lutkemeier, son of Harold and Dorothy (Saathoff) Lutkemeier, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Mary Lanning Health Care in Hastings.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. After the service, the family would like to invite friends and family to the basement of the Presbyterian Church in Campbell for refreshments. Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lutkemeier of Mission, TX; brother, Ron of Lewisville, TX; sister, Carol and husband Terry Magarin of Holstein; nieces, Stacy and husband Tim Drummond of CO, Danielle and husband Jeff Adamson of Lincoln, and Jenna and husband Ryan Lester of Lincoln; nephew, Brian and wife Michelle Magarin of Holstein; and a number of great-nieces and nephews. He had many friends at Mid Nebraska Individual Services which included two of his roommates David and Chris.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold.
A note to liver lovers, Dean really enjoyed his taste for liver and onions.
