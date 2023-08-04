Pamela Elizabeth (Jones) Klitz, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska died August 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be at Apfel Funeral Home, in Hastings, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:30 with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5-7 pm.
Pam was born October 11,1944 in Hastings, Nebraska to Neal and Betty (Eckhardt) Jones. She grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School in 1962.
She was married to Gary Whitcomb from 1963 to 1982. This union resulted in two sons: Scott and Todd. Pam married Joe Klitz, July 19, 1986, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2015. Pam and Joe lived in a variety of areas raising animals before building a home along the Little Blue River enjoying all the wildlife.
Pam loved spending time with her family and decorating her home. She had a fun and silly personality, and she enjoyed giving special handmade packaged gifts to her friends and family. She enjoyed camping, boating, flowers, animals, sewing and living in the country.
Pam worked various retail jobs throughout her life. She was a member of the Methodist church. She was also a member of the B.P.O. Does.
Pam is survived by her two sons Scott and Carrie Whitcomb of Ayr, NE, Todd and Tina Whitcomb of Hastings, NE; grandchildren Jordan Whitcomb, Blake Whitcomb and fiancé Keeley Lindblad, Shayla Frakes and Renea Frakes and two great grandchildren Ryder Whitcomb and Asher Whitcomb, her brother Neal and Nancy Jones of Hastings, NE, sister Kim and Randy Bohlen of Glenvil, NE as well as very special nieces and nephews; Shona Smith, Mark Jones, Megan Toelle and Mckenzie Bohlen; and many wonderful cousins and special friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Neal and Betty Jones, and husband Joe Klitz.
Please join us in celebrating her life.
