Pamela Elizabeth (Jones) Klitz, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska died August 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Funeral services will be at Apfel Funeral Home, in Hastings, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:30 with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5-7 pm.