Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest.

There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam's ashes will be buried at a later date. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.