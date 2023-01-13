Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest.
There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam’s ashes will be buried at a later date. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Pamela Lynn Fluckey was born on November 4, 1958, in Hastings, NE to Marvin and Marian (Huebert) Fluckey. Pam graduated from Hastings High School in 1977, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1981. On June 7, 1985, she was united in marriage to David Codr in Prague, NE.
Pam was a very talented ceramist, animal lover, and advocate. She was employed as a dog groomer at Prairie View Animal Hospital, Wahoo, NE for the past nine years. She had a love for animals that she carried throughout her life.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald; step-father and step-mother, Arthur and Leota Kline.
Survivors include her husband David Codr of David City, NE; aunt Marjorie Beed of Neligh, NE; uncle Gordon Fluckey of Hastings, NE; brother Rick (Sharon) Fluckey of Hastings, NE; nieces Kimberly (Mitch) Doht and family of Phillips, NE, Wendy (Aaron) Havlovic and family of Wichita, KS; nephew Rick (Kari) Fluckey Jr. and family of Juniata, NE; many loving cousins, step-aunts, step-siblings and friends.
