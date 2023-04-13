Hastings, Nebraska resident Pamela Sue Fast, 60, passed away on April 10, 2023, in Denver, CO.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 2:28 pm
