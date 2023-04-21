Hastings, Nebraska resident Pamela Sue Fast, 60, passed away on April 10, 2023, in Denver, CO.
Rosary will be 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, and Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with family present 4-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Pamela was born March 22, 1963, in Hastings, NE to John E. and Rose M. (Mazour) Beyke. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1981. Pamela married Phil Fast on July 13, 1985; they later divorced.
Pamela worked as a title processor for Nebraska Title Company. She was often referred to as “the hostess with the mostest”, and was always more than happy to open her home to friends and family. Pamela’s favorite hobbies were decorating for every holiday there was and spending time with her two kitties. She was beyond ecstatic to become a grandmother to Griffin Fast in December of 2022.
Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Rose M. Beyke; grandparents, Norma Beyke and Julius & Rose Mazour; uncle and aunt, Lyle & Joan Hoelting; and nephew, Seth Brown.
Survivors include her son & spouse: Derek & Kenzie Fast of Hastings, NE; grandson Griffin Fast of Hastings, NE; father & special friend John E. Beyke & Jo Maul of Hastings, NE; grandfather Joseph E. Beyke of Hastings, NE; siblings & spouses Sherry Beyke of Hastings, NE, John J. & Jill Beyke of Hastings, NE, Brad & Erin Beyke of Canton, SD; nieces & nephews Travis Morrow, Taylor Beyke, Joe Beyke, Brenna Beyke; aunt & uncle Arlene & Jim Godtel of Clay Center, NE; several cousins and other extended family.
