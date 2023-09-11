Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Patricia Ann Flodman, 69, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Harvard Rest Haven, Harvard, NE.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Lou Nollette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 15, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Patricia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Patricia “Trish” was born November 27, 1953, in Valentine, NE to George “Bernard” and Gracie “Darlene” (Davis) Nollette.
She graduated from Cody Kilgore High School and then Hastings College – Mary Lanning School of Nursing.
Trish married David Flodman on August 24, 1974, in Nenzel, NE; he preceded her in death on December 14, 2007.
Trish worked at Mary Lanning Hospital for 32 years. During her time there she moved up the ranks to become the manager of the Behavioral Unit and retired from there in 2017.
Trish’s life wasn’t just about her work, when she wasn’t working, you could find Trish reading, loving on dogs, or spending time with her amazing family and friends. Trish left a mark on all of the lives that she touched and will be missed by many.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Darlene Nollette; husband, David Flodman; brother, Kenneth Nollette; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Lorraine Flodman; and brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Liz Wolfe.
Survivors include her daughter & spouse Dawn & Timothy Nuss; son Scott Flodman; grandson Graydon Griswold; brothers & spouse Leslie Nollette, Brian & Betty Nollette; sisters & spouse Bridget Schroeder, Susan & Kent Brill; brother-in-law & spouse Steven & Sandy Flodman; sisters-in-law Kathy Nollette, Pat Flodman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
