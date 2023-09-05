Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Patricia Ann Flodman, 69, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Harvard Rest Haven, Harvard, NE.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Lou Nollette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 15, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
