Patricia Ann (Boyle) Grafel, age 92, passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Azria Health Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, NE.
Patty was born on February 26, 1930, on the family farm southeast of Trenton, NE, to Dan and Esther (Grovert) Boyle.
Patty lost her father at the age of 5 and she lived her early life with her mother and sister on the Fred and Cecil (Murtha) Grovert farm and then in their home in Trenton when they moved to town.
Patty attended the Trenton Public Schools and graduated with an emphasis on manual training to achieve her life long career as an elementary school teacher.
She was also a graduate of McCook College and Kearney State College.
During her young life, she worked for several area farmers, helping with the chores around the farm, especially milking cows, and also caring for the young children of the families.
In high school, she was a waitress at the Warrior Café in Trenton. Following her high school graduation, she began teaching in country schools around Stratton and Trenton.
She also taught in the Trenton Public School, Culbertson Public School, Saint Patrick’s Catholic School in McCook and finished her teaching career at District 8 School south of McCook.
After retirement, she spent many more years substituting in area schools.
Patty was united in marriage to Harry Grafel on August 21, 1951, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCook, NE. They raised 2 sons, Mike and Jim.
They enjoyed 45 years together until her husband’s passing. During their life, they enjoyed their farming with Harry’s brothers and they also together built a new home in Trenton.
Patty enjoyed many activities in her lifetime. She loved to play cards especially bridge and pitch.
She was an avid reader and never went anywhere without a book in her purse. She loved to grow flowers in her garden, especially lilies.
She loved the study of history, especially Nebraska, and shared this love with her sons with books and vacations.
She enjoyed being a member of several women’s groups in Trenton and was very active in the Altar Society at St James Church in Trenton.
She learned from her mom and grandmother how to be an excellent cook and was known for her delicious pies, special chocolate brownies, and fried chicken.
She was especially talented in the art of sewing, needle work, crotchet, knitting, embroidery, and especially the many beautiful quilts that she so enjoyed putting together and sharing with her family for special occasions in their lives.
Patty was preceded in death by her grandparents, in-laws, father, mother, husband, and sister, Dorothy (Boyle) (Frick) Furry; brothers-in-law, Bud Dack, Leo Crocker, Bill Brown, Ray Grafel, Elmore Grafel, Ted Hoxie, Harlan Grafel, Ken Frick, and Harlan Furry; sisters-in-law, Norma Grafel, Grace Dack, Gladys Crocker; nephews, Dean Dack, Scott Grafel, Tim Grafel, Richard Grafel, Dennis Grafel, David Frick; niece, Mary Lee Herrmann.
She is survived by her sons and spouses, Mike (Elgene) Grafel of Hastings, NE, and Jim (Deb) Grafel of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Stacey (Austin) Sailors, Gering, NE; Ryan (friend, Allison Schultz) Grafel, Tyler, TX; Joel (friend, Morgan Nickkila) Grafel, Holyoke, CO; Marissa Grafel, Fort Collins, CO.; nephews, Tom Crocker, Ron Crocker, Dave Brown, Ron Brown, Gene Frick, John Frick; nieces, Shirley Ele, Deb Hassler Blackmore, Sheila Marney, Kristi Marshall, Kim Brown, Roma Sensel, Tina Aschoff; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Grafel, Donna Hoxie, Barbara Grafel, Beulah Brown.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at St. James Catholic Church in Trenton with Father Gary Brethour officiating. A rosary will be recited on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Trenton. Burial will be in the St James Cemetery at Trenton.
Hermann-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be at Hermann Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials on her behalf are suggested for the Trenton St. James Church Altar Society and the Trenton Public Library.
