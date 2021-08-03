Hastings, Nebraska resident Patricia Ann “Pat” Crawford, 89, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary is 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at Butler Volland Chapel with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Pat was born June 28, 1932, in Wheaton, KS to Chester W. O’Keefe and Glennice H. (Scoville) O’Keefe. She graduated from Klamath Falls High School, Klamath Falls, OR. She married Wilbur L. Crawford on September 13, 1951, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings and celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2011; he preceded her in death on November 27, 2011.
Pat owned and operated Pat’s Hallmark for 32 years before closing it in 2005. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur L. Crawford; and brother, James O’Keefe.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Linda and Richard Longwith of Kansas City, MO, Gary Crawford of Hastings, Donald Crawford and Laura Petersen of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Kelly Crawford of Juniata, Rachel and Michael Glasscock of Hastings, Cory and Loan Crawford of Cincinnati, OH, Jason and Stevie Longwith of St. Louis, MO, Kristi and Vincent Sola of Kansas City, MO, Jeffery and Kristi Longwith of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Loki Hays, Liam Friend, Wyland Friend, Mason Crawford, Jenny Crawford, Gianna Sola, Mila Sola, Carter Longwith, Natalie Roberts, Adelane Longwith, Nolan Longwith; sister-in-law, Laverne O’Keefe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
