Patricia A. “Pat” Jacoby, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne following a sudden onset of pancreatic cancer.
A native of Hastings, Nebraska, Pat was born in Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital on July 2, 1950. She was the second of seven children of Harlan R. and Neva E. (Gerloff) Walker.
Pat graduated from Hastings High School within three days of her 18th birthday. She married Steven F. Jacoby in Hastings.
The couple made their home in Hastings and raised two children, Jeff and Angie. Because of Angie’s disabilities at birth, Pat became a lifelong advocate for children with special needs.
In 1973, Pat enrolled Angie in Head Start and served as a volunteer where she was a source of encouragement to Head Start families and staff in caring for the needs of handicapped children.
In 1987, she was hired as the Head Start Parent Involvement Social Services Coordinator and later served as Early Development Network Region 9 Services Coordinator where she made home visits to meet with families of children with special needs from birth to age five.
During this period, Pat served on the Preschool Interagency Council for ESU 9 six-county area in South Central Nebraska.
Pat’s willingness to help those in need was not limited to children. She worked for Midland Area Agency for Aging and later served as a guardian for Guardian Angels protecting the interests of young adults with special needs.
Shortly after the death of her daughter in 2013, she and her husband moved to Cheyenne to be closer to her son’s family. Her passion for life and sweet personality led her to work part time as hostess at Applebee’s in Cheyenne where she enjoyed meeting new people.
As her health began to decline, she continued her daily routine as an Applebee’s customer, enjoying her many new friends with a glass of beer.
Pat had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and enjoyed attending Cheyenne Hills Church and continued worshiping via livestream when her health deteriorated.
Pat’s greatest source of pride and enjoyment was the love that she shared with her two granddaughters, Abigail and Madeline.
Known as both “Gram” and “Grammie,” she was often a confidant and always a source of encouragement to them both.
When the girls were younger, she enjoyed playing racquetball, riding bikes and taking a cruise in her convertible during long visits to Hastings at the end of the school year.
After moving to Cheyenne, she loved attending choir concerts, sharing meals at her home, playing Go Fish and Old Maid, and meeting for special lunches during the school year.
Pat is survived by her husband, Steve Jacoby of Cheyenne; her son, Jeff and wife, Wendy, of Cheyenne; two granddaughters, Abigail Jacoby and fiancée, Laura Walker, of Billings, Montana, and Madeline Jacoby of Cheyenne; four siblings, Pam Arntt of Tyler, Texas, Rick (Pam) Walker of Hastings, Becky (Larry) Beam of Hastings, and Rod (Rachelle) Walker of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless lifelong friends in Hastings, Wyoming and Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Vicky Levander and Penny Walker Goings.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, from 2-4 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, August 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home in Hastings with a private family interment to follow in Parkview Cemetery.
In living, Pat taught us compassion, tolerance, kindness, perseverance, patience and strength. In dying, she demonstrated courage, humor, determination, and unending, unconditional love.
Expressions of sympathy in Pat’s memory may be made to Angie’s Place, c/o Wyoming Bank & Trust, 5827 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Angie’s Place was established to provide families a place to stay at no charge while a loved one recovers from treatment or while visiting a terminally ill patient or family member receiving hospice care. More information is available at www.angiesplacecheyenne.com.
