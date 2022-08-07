Patricia A. “Pat” Jacoby, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne following a sudden onset of pancreatic cancer.

A native of Hastings, Nebraska, Pat was born in Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital on July 2, 1950. She was the second of seven children of Harlan R. and Neva E. (Gerloff) Walker.