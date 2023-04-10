Hastings, Nebraska, resident Patricia Ann Tweedy, 76, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln, NE.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father Craig Clinch officiating.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Phillipsburg, Kansas, at a later date.
Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or PEO Chapter GZ.
Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or PEO Chapter GZ.
Patricia was born in Erie, PA, on November 7, 1946, to Dean Roberts and Eleanor Dalluge Roberts. She was the first of two children in the Roberts family.
She grew up in Ohio and attended Bowling Green University. Pat enjoyed the Great Lakes, sailing, and many great times with family and friends.
Patricia’s love for people deeply influenced her life. Following the unexpected death of her brother and then her father, she moved to Hastings to support her mother and her sewing business.
It was at this time that she met Ken Tweedy, the love of her life, whom she married on July 24, 1987, in Dillon, CO.
They enjoyed 23 years of marriage and memories working together in sales and traveling the Midwest until Ken’s death in 2009.
With Pat’s outgoing personality and quick wit, she acquired many friends and developed lasting relationships throughout her life.
She was a member of St. Cecilia Church, PEO Chapter GZ, Hastings Quilters Guild, and the Hastings Piecemakers quilting club, volunteering her time and talents.
Pat loved cooking and entertaining, quilting, sewing, and making meaningful gifts for family and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and her loving husband. She will be missed by her stepchildren, cousins, and many family and friends.
