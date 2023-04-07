Hastings, Nebraska resident Patricia A. Tweedy, 76, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart, Lincoln, NE.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg, Kansas at a later date. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the funeral home.
