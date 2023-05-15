Patricia C. Gizinski, 82, of Kenesaw, Nebraska, died on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Premier Estates of Kenesaw.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings, Nebraska with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Her family will be present for visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Patricia was born on May 3, 1941, in Roseland, Nebraska, to Vergil and Edith (Wermeskerch) Means. She grew up in Glenvil, Nebraska, and received her education at Glenvil High School.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Arandus in 1961 at Omaha, Nebraska. The couple had three children, Tim, Terry, and Shelly.
In 1991, Patricia married Ken Gizinzki in Hastings.
She has lived in Kenesaw since 1970 and retired from the Adams County Assessor’s Office in Hastings after 26 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; sons, Tim Arandus of Lincoln, NE, Terry Arandus of Hastings; daughter, Shelly (Steve) Richardson of Hastings; two grandchildren, Kiya Harpham of Lincoln, and Miranda (Austin) Dunbar of Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judie Weber, Virginia Ginter; brother, Larry Means; stepson, Steve Gizinski; infant son, Roger Arandus.
