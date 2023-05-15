Patricia C. Gizinski, 82, of Kenesaw, Nebraska died on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Premier Estates of Kenesaw.

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings, Nebraska with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw, Nebraska.