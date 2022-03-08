Patricia Gifford, age 91 of Franklin, Nebraska died March 5, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Homer in 2003.
Survivors include her children, Peggy Land, Sheryl Bach, Susan Kahrs, Dennis Gifford and Michael Gifford as well as her grandchildren.
Funeral services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First United Congregational Church in Franklin. Inurnment will be in Minden City Cemetery. Memorials made to the family to be designated later. Family will be greeting family and friends this Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
