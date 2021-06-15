Juniata, Nebraska resident Patricia Jean McKeon, 75, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Michael Addy officiating. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Patricia was born October 30, 1945, in Franklin, NE to Ralph E. and Gladys F. (Shuck) Jones. Patricia moved to Hastings at a young age and attended Hastings Public Schools and Central Technical College and graduated with a degree in Human Resources. Patricia married Dennis McKeon on February 23, 1987; he preceded her in death on February 6, 2019.
Patricia worked at Topp’s Flowers and Gifts, Hastings Regional Center, and was a caregiver. Patricia was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis McKeon; daughter, Melissa D. Robinson; and brothers, George Jones and Jerry Jones.
Survivors include her son, Mark Robinson of Juniata; daughters, Capricia Gilman of West Haverstraw, NY, Cindy Janousek of Crete, NE; grandchildren, Nash (Tiya) Robinson of Kearney, NE, Salvatore Bulfamonte of Ft. Benning, GA, Gina Bulfamonte of West Haverstraw, NY; great-grandsons, Remington Robinson, Rhyatt Robinson; siblings, Delores (Ernie) Moore of Portland, OR, Randall (Rosemary) Jones of Lincoln, NE, Kenneth Jones of Antioch, CA, Stephen Jones of Red Cloud, NE; uncle, Dean Shuck; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.