Hastings, Nebraska resident Patricia "Patty" Davis, 58, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care Center in Aurora, Nebraska with her daughter by her side.

Memorial Service is 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, Nebraska. Visitation and viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings, Nebraska. Inurnment will be at the Glenvil Cemetery.