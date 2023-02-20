Hastings, Nebraska resident Patricia "Patty" Davis, 58, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care Center in Aurora, Nebraska with her daughter by her side.
Memorial Service is 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, Nebraska. Visitation and viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings, Nebraska. Inurnment will be at the Glenvil Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Patty was born March 14, 1964, in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of Richard E. and JoAnn (Hinrichs) Davis. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School with the class of 1982. Patty worked for State Farm Insurance. She cherished her grandchildren and her favorite color was anything purple.
Patty is survived by her children, Scott Miller Jr., Cody Miller, LaTisha Miller, and Ethan Miller; grandchildren, Madison, Rehgan, Brooklynn, Kendyll, Holden, Nevaeh, Desirae, Morgan, Izzabella, and Oaklee; great-granddaughter (expected in June), Lia Ann; siblings, Craig Davis, Pamela Binfield (Jeff), and Brian Davis; along with her dog, Emmy and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.