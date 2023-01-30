Patricia Prochaska, 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer.
Pastor Jerry Quandt will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
