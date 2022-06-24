Patricia Sue Hohenfield the daughter of Dale and Mary Smithhart Arrants was born October 29, 1949, at Guide Rock, Nebraska. She departed this life on Tuesday June 21, 2022, at her home in Bladen, Nebraska at the age of 74 years.
Survivors include her husband Michael Hohenfield, Patrick Hohenfield and children: Tatiana and Robert Devine; Tricia and Devin Manser and Alex and Lilly Hohenfield; Michalle and Kody Hedden and children: Tamara and Chance Steen; Shauntelle and Matthew Schuller; Clarissa and Reid Dreckman; daughter Jamie Hohenfield and children: Thaddeus Hohenfield; Taz and Ashley Hohenfield; Logan Hohenfield and Raegan Hohenfield; great grandchildren Nicholas; Molly Blakelee; Cooper Weston; Rylle Allyson and Grace Dreckman; Dalton and Paxton Hohenfield; mother in law Jessie Garska; brother Jim and Linda Arrants and many nieces, nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held this Tuesday 10:30 am June 28, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Red Cloud, Nebraska. Pastor Ron Kuehner will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery near Guide Rock, Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud, NE is in charge of the arrangements.
