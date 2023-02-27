Hastings resident Patrick Michael Dougherty, 67, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Deweese. A book signing will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Patrick’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Patrick was born December 2, 1955, in Yankton, SD to Richard and Elizabeth J. (Zmolek) “Betty Jeane” Dougherty. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1974, Wayne State College in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration degree, and the University of South Dakota in 1986 with a Masters of Business Administration degree.
Patrick met Marie Ann Souchek in Long Pine, NE when he was drumming in a band from Ainsworth; they were married on June 9, 1979, in Deweese, NE.
Most of Patrick’s business career was in the carton manufacturing business in a variety of roles. He worked for Malnove Inc. in Omaha, NE, Box Board Pkg. in Norwalk, OH, and Great Plains Pkg. (now Paperworks) in Hastings. Patrick also worked in finance and a variety of other positions over the years. He retired in December 2021 to enjoy his hobbies and time with his wife.
Patrick was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings and Elks Club #1790 in Ainsworth. He enjoyed hunting turkey, pheasant, and deer, boating on the river, his dogs Shadow and Bud, spending time in the Sandhills with friends and family, golfing, watching baseball, and traveling.
Patrick enjoyed conversations with family and friends with a beverage; he was honest to a fault, if you didn’t want the truth, you shouldn’t have asked.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Edwin and Marian Souchek; and brother, Dan Dougherty.
Survivors include his wife Marie Dougherty of Hastings, NE; siblings & spouses Cindy Dougherty of Seattle, WA, Denise Dougherty of Tucson, AZ, Mike & Deb Dougherty of Pierre, SD, Jim & Amy Dougherty of Johnstown, NE, Kathy Dougherty & Paul Hannaford of Tewksbury, MA, Tom & Amy Dougherty of Littleton, CO; aunts & uncles Marcella & Mike Wisnewski, Harry & Mary Gay Feilmeier; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Richard & Deb Souchek, Roger & Mary Souchek, Ron & LaDona Souchek, Susie & Dave Goldenstein, Ben & Tracy Souchek; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.