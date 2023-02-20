Hastings, Nebraska, resident Patrick Michael Dougherty, 67, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Deweese.
A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Patrick’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
