Hastings, Nebraska, resident Patrick Michael Dougherty, 67, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.

Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Deweese.