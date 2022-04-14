Patrick Schaaf, 70, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away April 11, 2022, at his home.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 15, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw from 4-6 p.m.
A private memorial service will be held at a different time.
