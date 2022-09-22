Red Cloud, Nebraska resident Patsy (Medlen) Stoner, 94, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Heritage of Red Cloud Nursing Home.
Patsy was born October 9, 1927 to Herman and Myrtle (Doolittle) Medlen in Amelia, Nebraska. She graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1945. On May 22, 1946 she married Wendell E. Stoner in Smith Center, KS. They lived and farmed near Cowles, Nebraska for many years. Patsy enjoyed spending time with family, her pets, playing cards, reading books and collecting antiques.
