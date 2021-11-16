Patsy Warner, 83, of Burr Oak, Kansas died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas.
Funeral services are Saturday, 11:00 am, November 20, 2021 at the Northbranch Friends Church in Jewell County, KS with Home Smuck officiating. Interment will be at the Northbranch Cemetery
Visitation will be Thursday and Friday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud, and Saturday, 8:00 am to service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Northbranch Friends Church.
