Funeral Service for Paul D. Englund will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, Nebraska. The service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Paul Dean Englund, 90 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away, on September 9, 2021. Paul was born on March 14, 1931, to Arthur and Judith (Carlson) Englund.
Paul was preceded in death by parents; wife on Aug. 21, 2021; two brothers; and two sisters.
Paul is survived by his three children, Denise Long of Holdrege, David Englund (Paula) of Omaha, Durene Anderson/Marchioro (Thomas) of Kearney/Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
