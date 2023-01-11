Paul E. Buresh, 80, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away January 9, 2023 in Superior.
Paul was born on November 29, 1942 in Oak, Nebraska to James and Mildred (Holmquist) Buresh. He served in the United States Army from 1964-1966.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents James and Mildred; sister Joyce Joann Buresh and brother Thomas Lee Buresh.
Survivors include his wife Marcia of Nelson; sons Scott (Kim) Buresh of Sturgeon, Missouri; and Shawn Buresh of Nelson; two grandsons Carter and Graham Buresh; brother Mike (Ellen) Buresh of Davenport and his sister RoxAnn (Roger) Casebolt of Franklin, North Carolina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Nelson Community United Church of Christ in Nelson. Inurnment with Military Honors will be at Nelson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday with the family present at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Nelson Fire Dept/Rescue Squad.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family
