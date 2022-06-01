Paul Edwards, 92, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away May 18, 2022, in Superior.
Paul was born on April 16, 1930, in Webber, Kansas, to Robert and Leone (McKinney) Edwards. He was a Korean war veteran.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Leone; wife, Dee on March 11, 2017; great-grandson, Maurice Jered Rediger; siblings, Elsie (Dale) Talent, Robert (Toby) Edwards, George Edwards, Russell (Marjorie) Edwards, Donald Edwards, Norma (Elvin) Hobson, Larry “Bruce” Edwards, Emery (Ruth) Hobelman, Lyman Piepho, Mick (Eunice) Pittack, Kenneth (JoAnn) Hobelman and Susan Hobelman.
Paul is survived by his children, Kathryn (David) Chatelain of Hemingford, Nebraska; Connie (Joseph) Moody of Auburn, Nebraska; Steven (Denise) Edwards of Geneva, Nebraska; and Kim (Thomas) Gebers of Nelson, Nebraska; siblings, Marilyn Edwards of Papillion, Lorelei Edwards of Geneva, Glenn (JoAnn) Edwards of Hardy, Joan Edwards of Superior, Margaret Tomlinson of Lincoln, Donna (Jim) Miller of Superior, Kenneth (Phyllis) Edwards of Sabetha, Ks, Jeanette Hobelman of Hebron, and Gene (Debra) Hobelman of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Burial with military honors will be at Hardy Cemetery in Hardy. Memorials may be made in care of Hardy Cemetery or Alzheimer's Association.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
