Paul Fredrick Krueger was born to Paul Johann Krueger and Elizabeth Ida VanBoening Krueger on September 24, 1923, at the family home near Blue Hill, Nebraska.
He passed away peacefully after a brief bout of pneumonia on January 25, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family at his side.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Nebraska, growing up with his 10 siblings on a farm near Blue Hill.
He met the love of his life, Dona Lee Metzgar, just three months before leaving to serve in World War II.
For the next three years, as Paul served in the South Pacific, Dona corresponded with him by mail providing the hope and encouragement he needed to get through the war without ever receiving a leave home.
The two were engaged long distance while Paul was stationed on the island of Saipan, and married in Hastings on January 17, 1946, a few days after his return from the war.
Together, Paul and Dona operated a farm near Bladen where they raised their four children: Pamela, Nancy, Peggy and Paul.
Much to Paul’s joy, the farming operation he launched continues thanks to his son Paul Krueger and grandsons Sam, Jared and Mitch.
Throughout his long life, Paul was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill where he served on many boards.
In addition, he was also active in the community, serving in a variety of capacities over the years for many organizations.
Paul was an honest, hardworking, kind and loyal man who loved and adored his wife and family, loved the farm, and enjoyed amazingly good health for all of his 98 years.
Following Dona’s death in 2014, Paul was blessed to have his daughter Nancy Curry only one block away, making sure he could live happily in his home in Blue Hill as long as possible.
All of Paul’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him and will miss him greatly.
Paul is survived by his children, Pamela Kinney (Dan) of Council Bluffs, IA, Nancy Curry (Bill, deceased) of Blue Hill, Peggy Sloey (Dan) of Greeley, CO, and Paul D. Krueger (Barb) of Blue Hill; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Daniel Kinney (Jennifer) and children, Page Wiese (Trey) and Rylee of Council Bluffs, IA; Bill Curry (Tiffany) and children Luke, Katelyn and Mia of Albion; Megan Taylor (Bob) and Collin of Gretna; Laura Thornburg (Brock) and children Jack and Lauren of Gretna; Leigh Bloomquist (Matt) and children Reghan, Wade and Brooke of Wausa; Sean Sloey (Cara) and children Stockton and Bryson of Wellington, CO; Taylor Sloey (Erik Yando) of Carrollton, Va; Sam Krueger (Megan) and children Quinn and Remi of Blue Hill; Jared Krueger (Sami) and Foster of Blue Hill; and Mitch Krueger (Emma Dunbar) of Blue Hill.
Also surviving are his brothers, sister and sisters-in-law, Glen and Kay Krueger of Hastings; Jim and Marilyn Krueger, Norfolk; Elaine and Bill Beezley, Hastings; Betty Krueger and Nancy Krueger, Hastings; Mariel Krueger and Janice Krueger, Blue Hill; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Because community transmission of SARS-Covid-2 virus remains extremely high in the South Heartland Health District, a private memorial service and burial will be held with Paul's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating.
Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, from 1-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Blue Hill.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
