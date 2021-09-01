Paul J. Faimon, 84, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 30th at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska from heart failure.
Rosary will be Friday September 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m with Rev. Corey Harrison officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday September 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Kubat officiating. Both will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 - 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday September 3, 2021 at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel.
Paul was born to Rudolph and Marie (Dolnicek) Faimon on the family farm March 30, 1937. He was the 9th of 17 children. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence all of his life. Paul attended Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Lawrence Public School with the class of 1955.
On October 13, 1964, he married Joan Kathman. To this union was born three children, Carla, Carolyn, and Gary. Paul worked in construction, feed delivery, farmed and retired as a road grader operator with the Nuckolls County Road Department. Joan passed away on July 25, 1986. Paul married Wanda Taylor on December 16, 1988. He enjoyed going to polka dances, singing Czech music, fishing, going to auctions and collecting. He loved Christmas, always overdoing the gift giving. In his later years, he enjoyed checking out what everyone was doing on the farm. He was a member of the South Central Czech Society.
Paul is survived by his wife, Wanda, of Lawrence; children, Carla (Tim) Kohmetscher, Carolyn (Keith) Kohmetscher, Gary (Lisa Nissen) all of the Lawrence area; step-children, Richard Taylor of Kearney, Billie Jo (Mike) Gregg of Kearney, Scott Taylor of Kearney and Cindy (Brad) Brandt of Axtell; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren; sisters and spouses, Maxine (Elmer) Rempe of Superior, Agnes (Howard) Schroer of Lincoln, Theresa (Tom) Kulek of Hastings, Maureen Menke of Lawrence, Marian Herbek of Hastings; brother, Pat (Cheryl) Faimon of Lawrence; in-laws, Eileen Buschkoetter of Lawrence, Bertha Kathman of Hastings, Ron and Barb Buescher of Gibbon, LuAnna Schnider of Imperial; and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Marie; wife, Joan; brothers and spouses, Harold (Lorain) Faimon, Arnold (Martha) Faimon, Robert (Maureen) Faimon, Charles Faimon; sisters and spouses, Vivian (Ray) Juranek, Rita (Lavern) Kohmetscher, Angie (Stan) Juranek, Betty (Bob) Novotny, Margaret Faimon and Charlene Buescher; in-laws, Albert Herbek Jr., Adrian Menke, Alma (Hubert) Schroer, Bernice (Lawrence) Bolte, Irvin Kathman, Roy Buschkoetter, Lawrence Shill, Harold Schnider; and step-granddaughter, Hilliary Brandt.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.