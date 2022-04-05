Hastings, Nebraska resident Paul Robert Grothen, 92, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held before the service with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Volunteer Fire Department of Hastings, NE. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Paul’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Paul was born in Hastings, NE to Oscar and Hertha (Plautz) Grothen on July 26, 1929. He went to school at District 33 and graduated from Hastings High School in 1947. He married Jeanette Brown on February 21, 1952, in El Paso, TX at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Paul worked as a farmer on the family farm until he retired in 1994. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army. Paul was an active member of the Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department for 50+ years and served on the Trumbull CO-OP Board. He taught Sunday School and was a life-long member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Paul and Jeanette enjoyed square dancing.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl, Harold, and Raymond; sister, Edna; and eldest son, David.
Survivors include his wife Jeanette Grothen of Hastings; children, Karen Grothen-Neff & Pat Neff of Lincoln, Donald Grothen & Martha Mendez of San Leandro, CA, Dale Grothen & Billie Guyette of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Wanda Grothen of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Julie Fletcher and the Mary Lanning hospital and hospice staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.