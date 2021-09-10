Paul Spady went to Heaven on Friday, September 3, 2021. His wife, Laura Spady, is recovering from Covid and a formal obituary will come when she is able.
A celebration of his life will also be planned in Hastings and information will be shared as to the location, date and time as soon as the arrangements have been made. Our sincere thanks to all of the medical teams who worked so hard to keep him here with us for as long as he could, and for all of you that prayed for us through so many difficult times. You are all loved and appreciated by us.
Continued prayers for his family are greatly appreciated during this excruciatingly painful time.
