Paul Wormuth, 82, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Mount Ayr, Iowa.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Eleanor Kile of Superior, NE; sisters-in-law, Judy Wormuth (William), Velma Wormuth (Robert); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen Wormuth; brothers, William, Robert, Lester, and Dean; sister Edith McCoy; sisters in-law, Dorothy (Lester) and Rae (Dean).
Paul was born on November 22, 1939. He grew up on the family farm north of Blue Hill. He was the 6th of 7 children born to Arthur and Helen (Meyer) Wormuth. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Paul worked at a variety of jobs while living in Hastings. He returned to Blue Hill where he volunteered for his church and for the Blue Hill Fire Department.
He had many friends in the Blue Hill community and could often be seen visiting with them at local businesses.
He loved to help others and was very generous with his smiles and hugs. Paul chose to move to Mount Ayr in March 2022, but often spoke of his desire to return to Blue Hill and ride the fire truck.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers at the Blue Hill Care Center and the Clearview Nursing Home in Mt. Ayr.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7,at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Inurnment will be in Blue Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Blue Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.