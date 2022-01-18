Paula Lee (Carpenter) Smith, age 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022, to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, whom she accepted into her heart on September 3, 1967.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 24, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johnanson officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, January 24, at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation with the family present will be Sunday, January 23, from 2-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Paula was born in Saronville, NE, on February 14, 1957, to Argel and Annette (Johnson) Carpenter. Paula enjoyed being raised as a farm girl, helping out on the farm, feeding pigs and dragging towlines in Saronville. Paula was a 1975 graduate of Sutton High School where she played volleyball and was a cheerleader and was in the choir. She spent her summers traveling with the New Way Singers. She then attended two years at Nebraska Christian College.
On September 26, 1976, Paula married the love of her life, Lonnie Smith, in Clay Center. Together, they began building their lives together in Harvard where they welcomed four amazing children into the world.
Paula dedicated her life to her family, keeping her home warm and welcoming. After long days prepping or long nights at practice, she was there to comfort and welcome her family home. She was the loudest cheering voice on the sidelines, the best Wrestling Mom and was always proud of the effort and success her family achieved.
Paula always had a song in her heart and loved to share the gift of music with the world. She was a Singer, Song-writer and Author. These talents led her to writing and publishing her own book, “Flowing Over With Feelings from the Heart.” She was an active member of the Christian Church communities, serving on worship teams and teaching Sunday School. In her spare time, she started teaching piano and voice lessons to many throughout a span of 35 years. Paula also spent 5 years working as a Marketing Coordinator for assisted living in the Omaha area.
Paula would proudly add a new title: MeeMaw. She and Lonnie loved their six grandchildren, always enjoying when they would visit and cheering loudly as she watched the kids compete. She was quick with a smile, a hug or a treat, and always made the kids feel like they were the most special people in the world.
Paula is survived by Lonnie; sons Chad, his wife Abby and their children, Bo, Lexy, Tilly and Huck, of Chula, MO; Luke, his wife Janelle and their children Avery and Alex, of Napierville, IL; Jake and Shae, of Gretna; brothers Dale Carpenter, Harrisonville, MO and Neal (Terry) Carpenter, Saronville; sister Anita (Mike) Laue, Rhinelander, WI and several other family members she dearly loved.
