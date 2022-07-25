Paula Renz, 76, of Hardy, Nebraska, passed away July 20, 2022, in Hardy.
Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Thursday, July 28, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Superior Church of Christ Fellowship Hall in Superior.
Private family burial will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Byron.
Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
