Former Grafton, Nebraska resident Pauly Griess, 97, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Monday, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Community Home.
Pauly was born May 22, 1925, to Daniel and Eleonora (Huber) Griess in Fillmore County, Nebraska.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Free German Reformed Salem Church. He received his education in Fillmore County School District No. 8.
Pauly was united in marriage to Johanna Griess on March 8, 1945. To this union, 5 children were born.
He enjoyed farming in Fillmore County, was on the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Grafton Township Board for many years.
He was survived by his children, Darlene (Rich) Rolfes of Odessa, FL; Suzanne (Bob) Carpenter of Hastings; Vern (Ruth Ann) Griess of Grafton; Sharon (Ralph) Huggins of Belleville, IL; Sally (Jerry) Nuss of Sutton; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna; son, Allen; his parents; grandson, Daniel and sisters, Naomi and Marion.
