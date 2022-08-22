Former Grafton, Nebraska resident Pauly Griess, 97, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton, NE.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Monday, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.