Hastings, Nebraska, resident Peggy Jean Noble, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island, NE.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Garrett Watkins officiating.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Hastings.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Peggy was born in Wellington, TX, on September 1, 1937, to her parents Howard F. and Pauline (Yarbourgh) Rankin.
On June 25, 1955, Peggy married C. Benton Noble in Tulia, TX. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2005. They moved to Hastings in 1968.
She worked for Dr. Clarence Weber as a bookkeeper in her career and Mid-America Pump & Supply for 35 years.
Peggy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church.
Family was what Peggy loved the most and she hosted many family gatherings, cooked like no other, and was always ready to play a game. She loved to play bridge and have birthday lunches with her dear friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benton Noble; second father, Sam Hailey; and brother, Freddy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sheree (Roger) Meyer of Blue Hill, NE, Shawn (Tom) Bramble of Hastings, Sheila (Ron) Kiiker of Doniphan, NE; grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Cochran, Jared Meyer, Jeremy Meyer, Benjamin (Katie) Bramble, Clayton (Haley) Bramble, Anna (Garrett) Watkins, Zachariah (Kristen) Bramble, Joshua (Melanie) Kiiker, Justin (Melissa) Kiiker, Macie (Josh) Morehead; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell Rankin of Amarillo, TX; sister-in-law LaQuita McMullian of Amarillo, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
