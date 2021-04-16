It is with deep sorrow and much love, that we mourn the passing of Peggy Drunell Morris of Hastings, Nebraska. She passed at home April 12, 2021, at the age of 83, surrounded by family and friends. She was known as “Mema” and many considered her family as she was a loving person.
She was born in Colcord, Oklahoma December 26, 1937. She moved to Stockton, California in the 1960s where she married her husband in 1968 and had her two children while working as a secretary. They later divorced in 1987. She moved to Hastings in 2019 with her daughter. She loved being adventurous, cooking, watching TV and spending time with family while watching her great-grandchildren laugh and play. She had many great adventures throughout her life. She was very well loved and will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peggy is survived by her two children, Jack Morris and Kimberly Morris; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ima Alfrey and her brother Robert Alfrey.
