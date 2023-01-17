Hastings, Nebraska, resident Peggy Tyler, 80, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, NE.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Hastings is helping with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Peggy was born October 7, 1942, in Crawford, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Gladys (Stetson) DeGunia. She attended Crawford High School. Peggy worked and retired from the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, Nebraska.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Shelly Bohne, Rhonda Tyler, and Christie Good; grandchildren, Benjamin Bohne, Alex Bohne, Tyson Good, and Makena Good; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Weldon Tyler; and brother, Ernest DeGunia.
