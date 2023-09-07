It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Tang Duang, who left this world on August 16th, 2023, at the age of 59. He passed away peacefully at CHI health research center at Nebraska heart, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Service is 9:30am, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, Nebraska, with burial at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, September 8, 2023 at the church. DeWitt Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.