It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Tang Duang, who left this world on August 16th, 2023, at the age of 59. He passed away peacefully at CHI health research center at Nebraska heart, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Service is 9:30am, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, Nebraska, with burial at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, September 8, 2023 at the church. DeWitt Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Born on October 12th, 1963, Peter Tang Duang was the beloved son of Duang Ruei Jaop and Nyaguor Woul Deng. He was born in Window village in Nasir country, upper Nile, South Sudan. He came to America with his family in 1999.
Peter Tang Duang’s life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his family, friends, and community. He touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, and warm-heartedness and he had a passion for nature.
Peter Tang Duang is survived by Nyareak Tut Deng and eight children, Septer Duang, Nyabonge Duang, Duang Tang, Nyenhial Duang, Nyaguor Duang, Chuider Duang Tethloch Duang, and Ruei Duang, all will greatly miss him.
A funeral service will be held 9:30 am, Saturday, September 9th at First Presbyterian Church All friends and family are invited to attend to celebrate Peter Tang Duangs's life and offer their condolences. Peter Tang Duang will be greatly missed but will forever live on in our hearts and memories. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and compassion that will continue to inspire us all.
May his loving soul rest in peace.
