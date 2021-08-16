Phil Hansen, 83, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with Rev. Dale Thiele and Pastor Laura Fricker officiating.
Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud, and Friday, 9 a.m. to service time at the church.
