Philip William Weingart, MD, 86, passed away December 13, 2021.
He attended University of Nebraska Medical School and then completed his residency in Anesthesia at University of San Francisco. After graduation, he moved to Orange County and set up his practice at Westminster Community Hospital. Philip was a dedicated physician, husband and father, who always put family first.
Philip was also philanthropic and donated a commercial building he owned to help start a food bank in Santa Rose over 20 years ago.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Weingart. On December 11, 2021 they would have had their 66th wedding anniversary. He was also preceded in death by his brother David Weingart, MD and daughter Rebecca Weingart, MD.
He is survived by his son's William Weingart and Robert Weingart, MD and sister Meri Boosel and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He lived by "To whom much is given, much will be required".
