Hastings, Nebraska resident Phillip Ronald “Phil” Rogers, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
A private family graveside service was held Wednesday, April 6, at the Woodruff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please donate to your local Meals on Wheels, community food pantry or garden. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Phil was born April 1, 1926, to Phil and Della (Stalder) Rogers in rural Phillips County, KS. Phil grew up in the Woodruff, KS area and attended Long Island High School. He then pursued his love of farming and the ag world.
On April 6, 1946, Phil was united in marriage to Mildred Knape, they spent the next 29 years farming together in rural Phillips County, KS and Guide Rock, NE. Phil and Mildred were blessed with four children: Phillip Galen, Marcia, Vicki, and Brenda. They were later divorced and he relocated to the Beaver City and Oxford, NE communities.
Phil loved a good cup of coffee with friends or anyone that had a moment to share. He never lost his passion for farming, horses, gardening, or a good practical joke.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth; and his son, Phillip Galen.
Survivors include his daughters Marcia Mahin of Red Cloud, Vicki (Jerry) Yost of Hastings, Brenda Nore of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Dianne Rogers of Holyrood, KS; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.