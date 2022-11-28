Phillip V. Eckles, 98, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 in Deshler.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with family present from 5-6 at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson. Burial with military honors will be at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.