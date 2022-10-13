Phylis Ann Kort, 72, of Red Cloud, Nebraska passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home.

Service will be Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Mark Diehl Officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.