Hastings, Nebraska resident Phyllis Hobbs, 76, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings. No viewing or visitation. It is requested that masks be worn at the service. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Phyllis was born June 10, 1945, in Neligh, NE, the daughter of Henry and Verna (Timmerman) Johnson. She received a teaching degree from Wayne State University and a master’s degree from Kearney State College. Phyllis started teaching in Creston, IA and then at Sandy Creek and Adams Central before teaching for over 20 years at Hastings High School. She taught Business, Typing, and Computer Science at Hastings High School from where she retired. She was a cheerleading director at Hastings High School, active at Esters Circle and Prayer Shawl Knitting groups at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, along with participating in her local sorority Beta Sigma Phi. Phyllis enjoyed walks at Heartwell Park and Brickyard Park and knitting. She also enjoyed traveling and photography. Sandhill cranes were the subject of many of her photographic journeys.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Matt (Marie) Hobbs of Milton, GA and Mike Hobbs of Chicago, IL; and grandchildren, Ashleigh, Braden, and Reagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
