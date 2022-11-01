Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath, 78 of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 in Fremont, surrounded by her children. She was born February 11, 1944 on the family farm in Carleton, NE to Ray and Mildred (Mumby) Fishell.
She was raised on the farm until late childhood when the Fishell family moved to Hastings. Phyllis graduated from Hastings senior High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Roderick D. Waltemath on November 14, 1963 at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. They moved to Long Beach, CA where Rick was stationed for the Navy. They later returned to Hastings to be close to family.
Phyllis worked in retail at Big G, as a receptionist at Nelson Electric and then continued her education becoming a medical transcriptionist and clerk at Mary Lanning Hospital. When her mother was elderly she earned her CNA certificate.
She was always attentive of her children & grandchildren’s events and activities. Her family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed shopping (mostly for gifts), gathering with friends, talking on the phone, painting and crafting.
Phyllis was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
She is survived by her son, Roderick “Ricky” (Jill) Waltemath, Jr.; daughters, Robynn (Mike) Ewing and Rachelle (Bruce) Mumford; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rick, Sr. an infant brother; and brother-in-law, Kim Waltemath.
Memorials to the family for a future designation.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. also at church. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
