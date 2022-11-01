Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath, 78 of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 in Fremont, surrounded by her children. She was born February 11, 1944 on the family farm in Carleton, NE to Ray and Mildred (Mumby) Fishell.

She was raised on the farm until late childhood when the Fishell family moved to Hastings. Phyllis graduated from Hastings senior High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Roderick D. Waltemath on November 14, 1963 at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. They moved to Long Beach, CA where Rick was stationed for the Navy. They later returned to Hastings to be close to family.