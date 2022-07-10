Phyllis Maxine Freeburger, 92, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, in Grand Island, NE.
Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE, on Thursday, July 14, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Family visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. A luncheon will follow at Faith Lutheran Church. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is serving the family.
Phyllis Maxine Volk was born in Campbell, NE, on August 17, 1929, to Emil and Augusta Volk. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1947 and married Richard Freeburger on March 21, 1948.
Dick and Phyllis settled in Hastings where they raised two children.
Phyllis was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
She enjoyed gardening, and playing golf at Southern Hills Country Club, going out regularly for dinner.
Many games of cards were played in Phyllis's life, and she enjoyed cheering on the Corn huskers with her friends and family.
Phyllis loved cooking big dinners for her family. She took pride in decorating her home for every holiday.
Many memories have been made with Phyllis and Dick, which we will always treasure. Phyllis loved her children and grandchildren where she made every gathering special.
After her husband Dick Freeburger passed away in September 1999, she enjoyed company with Ron Ross. They were great friends for years, spending time together and attending dinners and parties.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Augusta Volk; husband, Richard (Dick) Freeburger; infant son, Richard; brother, Lester Vok; and sisters, Lucille Burmood and Leah Harms.
She is survived by her two children, Sandra Reimnitz of Centennial, Colorado, and James (Debbie) Freeburger of Hastings; seven grandchildren, Ben (Sara), Scott (Krissy), and Chad Freeburger, Eric, Adam (Heather), Cory Reimnitz, Sara (John) Knudsen; and eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Dean, Elle, Leo Freeburger, Andi and Eva Knudsen, Emilia Reimnitz, and Layna Reimnitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Dementia Society of America, National Kidney Foundation, or to Faith Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.