Hastings, Nebraska resident Priscilla Ellen “Percy” Maul, 90, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. The family asks that you wear casual attire if attending the services. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday with family present 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Special Children’s Fund at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Percy was born October 16, 1930, in Neligh, NE to Henry Lubken and Pearl (Barnes) Lubken. She grew up in Minnesota where she graduated from Fosston High School in 1948. Her family moved to Hastings in the early 1950s. It was there that she met her husband of 68 years, Gerald “Jerry” Maul. They had four children: Michael, Michele, Marci, and Misty.
Percy was a loving mother to her children and a “mom” to countless others. She nurtured children at her in-home daycare for 40 years.
Some of her favorite things were baking sweets, boating, collecting rocks, listening to music from country to classics, relaxing outdoors, enjoying nature, taking walks, and shopping.
Percy loved her annual trips to Canada, California, Minnesota, and Nevada where she visited family. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Society.
Percy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Pearl Lubken; in-laws, Edward and Stacia Maul; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger Larson, Bonnie Lubken, Eldon and Ruth Maul, Don and Peach Maul, Dolores and Ed Jacobi, and Jim Maul.
Percy is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Michael (Paulette) Maul of Atwater, CA; daughters, Micki (Kevin) Fowler of Hastings, Marci Carl of Winnemucca, NV, Misty (Bruce) Fox of Hastings; sister, Maureen Larson of Grand Forks, ND; brother, Robert Lubken of Trumbull; sisters-in-law, Sheila Maul of Naperville, IL and Jo Maul of Hastings; grandchildren, Dustin (Katie) Maul, Jeri (Ramon) Vargas, Jacob Carl, Callie (Caleb Overlock) Carl, Levi (Maddie Mayo) Carl, Tyler Carl, Matt Lloyd & McKenzie Lloyd, Josh (Jen) Fox, Amanda (Nick) Frauendorfer; twelve great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude for the many wonderful caregivers who have become such an important part of our family over the last few years.
